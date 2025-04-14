25CV0333: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Kaylee Gibson, Kaylee M. Gibson, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Kaylee Gibson AKA Kaylee M. Gibson (if any), Ohio Housing Finance Agency, U.S. Bank National Association, foreclosure.

25CV0334: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any of Ronald J. Van Hook, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ronald J. Van Hook, foreclosure.

25CV0335: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Ashley Goss, action for money.

25CV0336: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Malika Monroe, action for money.

25CV0337: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Devina Mitchell, action for money.

25CV0338: Ohio Department of Public Safety Bureau of Motor Vehicles v. Cheyenne Alexis Fell, notice of appeal/civil.

25CV0339: Christopher Zany v. Brian Lee Kinter, True Life Solutions LLC, Two Fat Cat Homebuyers LLC, action for money.

25CV0340: Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. v. A. Scott Baker, Doug Baker, Lori Baker, William Benson, Debbie Bracci, Paul Bracci, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of William Benson, June Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of A. Scott Baker, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs of Diana L. Benson, foreclosure.

