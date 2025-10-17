25CV0900: Capital One, N.A. v. Brooke E. Harlow, breach of contract. 25CV0901: Pamela Bowman Amlin, Thomas Amlin v. Linda L. Finney, personal injury. 25CV0902: Selective Insurance Company Of South Carolina v. Wadley Louis, other civil. 25CV0903: Trilogy Healthcare Of Springfield Operations II, LLC, Wooded Glen v. Richard Scott, Robert Scott, Robert Scott, Sr., breach of contract. 25CV0904: Justin Lisch v. Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The USA, Springfield Lodge No. 51, Benevolent And Protective Order Of Elks Of The United States Of America, The Ohio Elks Association, personal injury. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Casey M. Smith, 34, of Springfield, optometrist and Michael R. West, 33, of Springfield, truck driver.

Jessica D. R. C. Boling, 29, of Medway, unemployed and Bryson L. Pittman, 21, of Dayton, foreman at Bellbrook.

Caleb M. Lees, 25, of Dayton, mathematician and Annalyse G. Dissinger, 25, of Enon, public school educator.

Joseph A. Koos, 80, of South Vienna, retired and Lisa A. Singer, 64, of South Vienna, musician.

Rebecca L. Whitcomb, 36, of Enon, health technician audio and Patrick J. Brooks-McCarthy, 37, of Xenia, senior business services specialist.

Kevan T. Dilworth, 39, of Springfield, department of water and Kristin N. Reber, 34, of Springfield, defense contractor.

Lauren N. Kelly, 36, of Springfield, warranty administrator and Matthew W. Skeens, 42, of Springfield, IT engineer.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.