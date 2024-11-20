24CV0881: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Jon M. Burkhardt, Latosha N. Burkhardt, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Diana J. Bello, 24, of Dayton, Amazon and Jean M. Boursiquot, 25, of Springfield, Amazon.

Property transfers:

James E. Lawson, trustee to Gavin R. Neace, 7188 Dayton-Springfield Road, Enon; $0.

Brian K. and Karen J. Hobson, trustees to James A. and Mary L. Clem, trustees, 3495 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $670,000.

Barbara J. Flannery to Barbara J. Flannery, 3824 Gordon Hill Drive, Springfield; $0.

Joseph L. Hogue to Michael Vlasic, 812 Spring Lake Circle, Enon; $179,900.

Terry W. Fuller to Ryan K. Krugh and Lori L. Reed, 1615 Thomas Drive, Springfield; $235,000.

William R. and Laura L. Webb to Cajev Properties, 4430 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; $105,200.

Antonia V. and Jessica M. Rosasco to Beth R. and Seth W. Yeary, 1047 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $170,900.

Ballard H. Beverly to Angela L. Beverly, 1131 Student Ave., Springfield; $0.

Elisabeth Leithauser to John M. Montgomery, 4300 Tudor Circle, Springfield; $205,000.

Derek D. Ricketts to Nathan K. and Journey R. Abner, 5420 Richmoor Road, Springfield; $189,900.

Donald Aldridge to Michael and Shawn Riley, 2626 Spence Road, New Carlisle; $200,000.

Richard E. Mowery to Spencer J. and Katherine M. Saunders, 3078 Spence Road, New Carlisle; $205,000.

Terry A. Caughenbaugh to Terry A. Caughenbaugh, trustee, 11316 Stafford Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Sarah J. Adkins to High Cap LLC, 73 First St., North Hampton; $0.

Cynthia L. Stevenson to Lory A. Stevenson, 1363 Sylvan Shores Drive, South Vienna; $0.

Brian T. and Jessica M. Pelfrey to Chad and Candy S. Dappert, 629 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, Mechanicsburg; $212,500.

Scott E. Combs to Bryce Combs, 2808 Hemlock Drive, Springfield; $178,000.

Jaclynn L. and Andrew L. Dysinger to Kodey L. Stcyr, 3317 E. High St., Springfield; $05,000.

Isaiah J. and Melinda J. Shipley to Joshua S. and Elizabeth J. Donegia, 3024 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $429,900.

Billy J. Williams to Billy J. and Rhonda J. Williams, 533 Lyle Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Monte H. Litteral, 249 Ambassador Drive, Springfield; $325,600.

NVR Inc. to Urvashiben and Pavankumar Patel, 253 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $361,200.

Kristen M. Fitzsimmons to Hayley and Kyle French, 3300 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $173,000.

Constance N. Sherowski to Courtney and Mathew Hopkins, 1600 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $198,000.

Franklin D. Fisher to Rodney L. and Brandon L. Callahan, 647 H Villa Road, Springfield; $43,800.

Garlind Properties LTD to Housing Connection of Clark County Inc., 627 Tarimore Drive, Springfield; $163,000.

James A. and Regina A. Hannon to Jacqueline Johnston, 1031 Jefferson St., Springfield; $124,900.

Leroy W. Smith to Carmela Wells and Alan Smith, 1417 Broadway St., Springfield; $115,000.

Richard Becraft Jr. to Richard Becraft Jr., 517 N. Race St., Springfield; $2,100.

David L. Bayne to Fab5 Property Group LLC, 403 N. Race St., Springfield; $52,000.

Christopher Ryhal to Megan E. Cochran, 1811 Westwood Drive, Springfield; $0.

Robert D. and Amanda Stevens to Reo trust 2021 NR1, 1329 Lamar Drive, Springfield; $67,200.

1200 LLC to MMS LLC, 1751, 1774, 1807, 1817, 1821 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $500,000.

Jerome R. Zettler to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 1228 Texas Ave., Springfield; $31,100.

Jennifer L. Bryiant to Anita Hookfin, 2115 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $167,500.

Charles and Misty Foster to Rubens J. Baptiste Sr., 256 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $208,000.

Freddie A. and Opal I. Farley to Opal I. Farley, 126 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lisa and Anthony Stacy to Lisa Stacy, 396 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $0.

James M. Wade to Sandra Wade, 701 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.

Brenda Conley to Jackie L. Conley, 907 Barker Drive, Springfield; $0.

Lewis W. and Sherri Y. Walp to Travall A. Robinson and Tabitha Wilson, 900 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $144,000.

Bryant Family Properties LLC to Toad Properties LLC, 2608-2610 Merritt St., Springfield; $165,000.