Current cases:
24CV0880: CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC v. Christ Theodor, Leslie A. Theodor, Zachary Michael Theodor, Treasurer of Clark County, United States Of America, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Zachary Michael Theodor, foreclosure.
24CV0881: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Jon M. Burkhardt, Latosha N. Burkhardt, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Diana J. Bello, 24, of Dayton, Amazon and Jean M. Boursiquot, 25, of Springfield, Amazon.
Property transfers:
James E. Lawson, trustee to Gavin R. Neace, 7188 Dayton-Springfield Road, Enon; $0.
Brian K. and Karen J. Hobson, trustees to James A. and Mary L. Clem, trustees, 3495 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $670,000.
Barbara J. Flannery to Barbara J. Flannery, 3824 Gordon Hill Drive, Springfield; $0.
Joseph L. Hogue to Michael Vlasic, 812 Spring Lake Circle, Enon; $179,900.
Terry W. Fuller to Ryan K. Krugh and Lori L. Reed, 1615 Thomas Drive, Springfield; $235,000.
William R. and Laura L. Webb to Cajev Properties, 4430 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; $105,200.
Antonia V. and Jessica M. Rosasco to Beth R. and Seth W. Yeary, 1047 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $170,900.
Ballard H. Beverly to Angela L. Beverly, 1131 Student Ave., Springfield; $0.
Elisabeth Leithauser to John M. Montgomery, 4300 Tudor Circle, Springfield; $205,000.
Derek D. Ricketts to Nathan K. and Journey R. Abner, 5420 Richmoor Road, Springfield; $189,900.
Donald Aldridge to Michael and Shawn Riley, 2626 Spence Road, New Carlisle; $200,000.
Richard E. Mowery to Spencer J. and Katherine M. Saunders, 3078 Spence Road, New Carlisle; $205,000.
Terry A. Caughenbaugh to Terry A. Caughenbaugh, trustee, 11316 Stafford Road, New Carlisle; $0.
Sarah J. Adkins to High Cap LLC, 73 First St., North Hampton; $0.
Cynthia L. Stevenson to Lory A. Stevenson, 1363 Sylvan Shores Drive, South Vienna; $0.
Brian T. and Jessica M. Pelfrey to Chad and Candy S. Dappert, 629 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, Mechanicsburg; $212,500.
Scott E. Combs to Bryce Combs, 2808 Hemlock Drive, Springfield; $178,000.
Jaclynn L. and Andrew L. Dysinger to Kodey L. Stcyr, 3317 E. High St., Springfield; $05,000.
Isaiah J. and Melinda J. Shipley to Joshua S. and Elizabeth J. Donegia, 3024 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $429,900.
Billy J. Williams to Billy J. and Rhonda J. Williams, 533 Lyle Ave., Springfield; $0.
NVR Inc. to Monte H. Litteral, 249 Ambassador Drive, Springfield; $325,600.
NVR Inc. to Urvashiben and Pavankumar Patel, 253 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $361,200.
Kristen M. Fitzsimmons to Hayley and Kyle French, 3300 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $173,000.
Constance N. Sherowski to Courtney and Mathew Hopkins, 1600 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $198,000.
Franklin D. Fisher to Rodney L. and Brandon L. Callahan, 647 H Villa Road, Springfield; $43,800.
Garlind Properties LTD to Housing Connection of Clark County Inc., 627 Tarimore Drive, Springfield; $163,000.
James A. and Regina A. Hannon to Jacqueline Johnston, 1031 Jefferson St., Springfield; $124,900.
Leroy W. Smith to Carmela Wells and Alan Smith, 1417 Broadway St., Springfield; $115,000.
Richard Becraft Jr. to Richard Becraft Jr., 517 N. Race St., Springfield; $2,100.
David L. Bayne to Fab5 Property Group LLC, 403 N. Race St., Springfield; $52,000.
Christopher Ryhal to Megan E. Cochran, 1811 Westwood Drive, Springfield; $0.
Robert D. and Amanda Stevens to Reo trust 2021 NR1, 1329 Lamar Drive, Springfield; $67,200.
1200 LLC to MMS LLC, 1751, 1774, 1807, 1817, 1821 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $500,000.
Jerome R. Zettler to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 1228 Texas Ave., Springfield; $31,100.
Jennifer L. Bryiant to Anita Hookfin, 2115 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $167,500.
Charles and Misty Foster to Rubens J. Baptiste Sr., 256 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $208,000.
Freddie A. and Opal I. Farley to Opal I. Farley, 126 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $0.
Lisa and Anthony Stacy to Lisa Stacy, 396 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $0.
James M. Wade to Sandra Wade, 701 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.
Brenda Conley to Jackie L. Conley, 907 Barker Drive, Springfield; $0.
Lewis W. and Sherri Y. Walp to Travall A. Robinson and Tabitha Wilson, 900 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $144,000.
Bryant Family Properties LLC to Toad Properties LLC, 2608-2610 Merritt St., Springfield; $165,000.