Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
1 hour ago
X

Current cases:

25CV0327: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Charles Fyffe, action for money.

25CV0328: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. James A. Lee, action for money.

25CV0329: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Andrew L. Fuller, action for money.

25CV0330: Fifth Third Bank, N.A. v. Craig A. Heaton, action for money.

25CV0331: Elan Financial Services, U.S. Bank National Association v. Gary L. Beck, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases