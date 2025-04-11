Current cases:
25CV0327: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Charles Fyffe, action for money.
25CV0328: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. James A. Lee, action for money.
25CV0329: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Andrew L. Fuller, action for money.
25CV0330: Fifth Third Bank, N.A. v. Craig A. Heaton, action for money.
25CV0331: Elan Financial Services, U.S. Bank National Association v. Gary L. Beck, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.