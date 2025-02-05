25CV0109: Richwood Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Devon A. Connelly, Jane Doe, name unknown, unknown spouse, if any, of Devon A. Connelly, John Doe, name unknown, unknown tenant, if any, of 429 W. Parkwood Avenue, Springfield, OH, 45506, foreclsoure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Robert J. Walker, 38, of Silverton, OH, manager and Yvelene S. Jean, 42, of Springfield, production team member.

Gregory D. McDowell, 49, of Springfield, State of Ohio project manager and Alma Michaels, 49, of Springfield, caregiver.

