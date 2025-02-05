Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Feb 5, 2025
Current cases:

25CV0108: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Marc Dent, breach of contract.

25CV0109: Richwood Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Devon A. Connelly, Jane Doe, name unknown, unknown spouse, if any, of Devon A. Connelly, John Doe, name unknown, unknown tenant, if any, of 429 W. Parkwood Avenue, Springfield, OH, 45506, foreclsoure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Robert J. Walker, 38, of Silverton, OH, manager and Yvelene S. Jean, 42, of Springfield, production team member.

Gregory D. McDowell, 49, of Springfield, State of Ohio project manager and Alma Michaels, 49, of Springfield, caregiver.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

