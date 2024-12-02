Property transfers:
Top Edge Properties LLC to Taylor R. and Chelsea L. Ellingson, 7120 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $355,000.
Clayton Chester to Matthew D. Miller and Katelyn S. Massie, 2480 Callahan Road, South Vienna; $1,500,000.
Double E Properties LLC to Megan A. McCutcheon, 2261 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $201,000.
Michael Parks to Mariah L. Parks, 2543 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $0.
Stephanie L. Lewis to Dillin Rentals LLC, 2940 Ironwood Drive, Springfield; $150,000.
Myron D. Hecker IV to Myrna and Robert Campbell Jr., 938 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $227,000.
Terry L. and Helen J. Summers to Helen J. Summers, 2576 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.
Ruth A. Geroge, trustee to David J. and Desiree Lynden, 3744 Madrid Court, Springfield; $405,000.
Gary Workman to Rayshawn Smotherman, 625 Kinnane Ave., Springfield; $10,000.
Christine A. Beaman and Ingeborg A. Fasnacht to Ingeborg A. Fasnacht, 221 Roebling St., Springfield; $0.
NVR Inc. to Brendon and Tori Miller, 243 London Ave., Springfield; $116,900.
Jason C. Spoon to Jarrod and Amanda Stout, 2024 Providence Ave., Springfield; $165,000.
Barbara F. Matthies to Annmeri J. Turner, 3051 Brixton Drive W., Springfield; $140,000.
1130 Vester Corporation to Mary E. Miller and Hazem Tleimat, 1130 Vester Ave., Springfield; $750,000.
Lois E. Wittke to Bonita J. Nicholson, 1153 Vester Ave., Springfield; $171,500.
Bryant Hodge to Belkys M. and Javier A. Munoz, 335 Villa Road, Springfield; $230,000.
APNJ Properties LLC to Heather Rush, 403 Dakota Ave., Springfield; $138,000.
Joanne and Dennis Edgington to Jacqueline K. Young, 1312 Amherst Road, Springfield; $171,900.
The Bank of New York Mellon to Richard and Ava M. Van Bourgondien, 1501 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $121,000.
Debra J. Kennedy to LLC Holdings 1 LTD, 1515 C. N. Plum St., Springfield; $75,000.
Patricia Glaspy, 1304 Texas Ave., Springfield; $139,000.
Cynthia A. Dailey to Julie Shull, 521 Reading Drive, Springfield; $30,000.
First York Financial LLC to Devore Real Estate LLC, 204 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $60,000.
Telfair Investments LLC to Wendy Kegley, 1766 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; $117,000.
Zakkery Acles to At Rush Homes LLC, 749 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $50,000.
Christopher Kozar to Rebecca A. Perkins, 327 S. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $141,700.
Deidre R. and Justin T. Harvey to Jean R. Jean, 1027 Pine St., Springfield; $138,000.
Leba B. and Daniel T. Davis to Leba B. Davis, 1623, 1625, 1629 Oakland Ave., Springfield; $0.
Charles J. Dufner to Kashkish Inc., 1782 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $65,000.
Beutsche Bank National Trust Company to Melinda Mcafee, 1026 Middle St., Springfield; $35,000.
Robert W. and Kathy A. Jacobs to Citibank N A, 803 Warder St., Springfield; $26,700.
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Ohio Premier Holdings LLC, 1037-1037 Warder St., Springfield; $0.
Richard G. Buffington to Keith Clark, 1944 Appian Way, Springfield; $550,000.
Jared A. and Emily A. Isham to Annie Bhaumik, 1330-1332 Cedarview Drive E., Springfield; $152,000.
Lagrieta A. Archeampong to Comfort Living LLC, 2008 Sturgeon St., Springfield; $110,000.
Paula J. Shook and Jean A. Auld to Jessica D. and Linda M. Threats, 235 Bassett Drive, Springfield; $115,000.
Henry H. Squire to Brandy L. L. Ramos and Jony Elmer, 130 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $67,000.
Florence L. Swayne to Dixie Dennis, 36 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $0.
Milam Dobbins to Anna Merkel and Robert Adams, 915 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $85,000.
Patrick Wolfe to Kevin Sharman, 512 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $95,000.
Larisa Solomon to Her Story Inc., 40-42 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $0.
Dennis N. Lyons to DL, 1920 Wickford Drive, Springfield; $0.
Jack T. and Carol A. Spurlock, trustees to Anthony and Rebecca Waite, 841 Free Road, New Carlisle; $336,000.
Earl S. Robinson Sr. to Earl S. Robinson, trustee, 9548 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $0.
Teresa D. Gray to James P. and Frances Mattingly, 10419 Charmwood Lane, New Carlisle; $385,000.
Deering Investments LLC to BR Adkins LTD, 2351 S. Medway-New Carlisle Road, Medway; $0.
Guillermo B. Ruiz and Maria D. Ruiz to Wilson L. Martinez and Lupita Rivera, 922 Asen Road, New Carlisle; $175,000.
Sara Willen to Mark A. Shover, 18 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $185,800.