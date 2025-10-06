25CV0861: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Nina Fox, Taylor Preston Allen Fox, United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Nina Fox aka nina Jo Fox aka Nina Fox Maldonado, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Taylor Preston Allen Fox aka Taylor P. A. Fox, foreclosure. 25CV0862: The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs An Officer Of The United States v. Jacob Birt, Mallory Birt, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure. 25CV0863: Mycumortgage LLC v. Capital One Bank Na, Capital One National Association, Clark County Treasurer, Lvnv Funding LLC, Joseph L. Panstingel, Joseph Lee Panstingel, Unknown Spouse Of Joseph L. Panstingel, Unknown Spouse of Joseph Lee Panstingel, foreclosure. 25CV0864: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Kelley A. Mizell, Randall Lee Tudor, Wesbanco Bank, Inc. S.B.M.T. Cornerstone Bank, foreclosure. 25CV0865: Kelly Cain v. Amanda Husted, Harry Husted, quiet title. 25CV0866: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Danielle E. Russell, Richard A. Russell, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Zoe N. Archambault, 30, of New Carlisle, business service and Steven C. Dishong, 33, of New Carlisle, U.S. Air Force.

Aron L. Jenkins, 31, of Medway, diesel mechanic and Shelby A. Sayre, 26, of Medway, medical billing.

Camdyn W. Bowshier, 22, of Springfield, self employed and Camryn L. Rakestraw, 23, of Springfield, ophthalmic assistant.

Savannah R. Loyd, 25, of Springfield, cashier and Jerry L. Jett, 27, of Springfield, production worker.

Steven M. Upchurch, 56, of Springfield, self employed grocer and Angelica M. Blankenship, 31, of Springfield, homemaker.

Joshua J. Dennin, 32, of Springfield, mechanic and Carmela J. Kenyon, 36, of Springfield, senior auditor.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.