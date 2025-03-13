25CV0205: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Mckenzie Coop, Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc., John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any of Mckenzie Coop, foreclosure.

25CV0206: Wilda Stone v. Humana Health Plan of Ohio, Inc., John Doe(s), Name(s) and address(es) unknown, Speedway, LLC, United Healthcare of Ohio, Inc., personal injury.

25CV0207: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Rachel Millett, Roby Millett, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

25CV0208: Ohio St Board of EMS, Fire, Trans. v. Michael Cogdill, miscellaneous.

25CV0209: Emily Fulton, John McDonough v. M. Barger, Bon Secours Mercy Health Medical Group, LLC, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Inc., Community Mercy Health Partners, Taylor Conover, Michael W. Jopling, MD, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Physicians Springfield Specialty Care, LLC, Jason S. Miller, APRN-CRNA, Mallory Nelson, RN, John Reineke, PA, Michael P. Siegenthater, medical malpractice.

Marriage licenses:

Timothy E. Blackburn, 64, of Springfield, retired USPS and Joy O. O. Clark, 47, of Kettering, cook.

