25CV0312: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Jade E. Swinger, breach of contract.

25CV0313: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Camellia Alfrey, Hollie J. Graham, breach of contract.

25CV0314: Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Chelsea Havens, Korey G. Havens, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation (DISPUTED), Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Tenants, foreclosure.

25CV0315: Melissa Chapman v. Community Insurance Company, Grange Mutual Casualty Company, John/Jane Doe #1-4, UMR, A United Healthcare Company, personal injury.

25CV0316: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Lori Kohan (if any), Lori Kohan, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, foreclosure.

25CV0317: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Mark A. Cook, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Bertrand Tervil, 32, of Springfield, associate worker and Mireille Renelus, 44, of Springfield, associate worker.

Scott L. Whiddon, 51, of New Carlisle, driver and Brenda M. R. South, 55, of New Carlisle, supervisor.

Carl H. Deslicartes, 35, of Springfield, Johnson Welded and Claudia Derosierr, 31, of Springfield.

Patrick M. Hyden, 31, of Springfield, engineer and Samantha A. Mack, 26, of Springfield, teacher.

Amber N. Blanton, 30, of South Vienna, HR assistant and Niles J. Tackett, 33, of South Vienna, picker.

Witzer Pierre, 47, of Springfield, employee and Mitredade Rene, 30, of Springfield, employee.

Bobby J. Davis, 46, of Springfield, plumber and Mandy L. Wilson, 46, of Springfield, teacher.

Michael J. Stapleton, 46, of New Carlisle, manufacturing and Jessica L. Staton, 36, of New Carlisle, homemaker.

Mykalal V. Thompson, 20, of Springfield, fast food worker and Ezekiel Pierre, 25, of Springfield, factory worker.

Courtney K. Alexander, 26, of Fairborn, Amazon and Nicholas F. Vieu, 29, of Fairborn, Meijer.

