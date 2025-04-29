Marriage licenses:

Michael C. Branch, 31, of Springfield, coach/aquatics coordinator and Margaret F. Hover, 26, of Grove City, medical assistant.

Camaree K. Stevens, 47, of Springfield, disabled and Christopher R. Jones, 51, of Springfield, direct service provider.

Meagan M. Reeser, 27, of Springfield, packer and Kaylee L. Turner, 26, of Springfield, DSP.

Donald S. Elliott, 41, of Springfield, shop management and Dawn M. Tarjeft, 39, of Beavercreek, homemaker.

Tabatha I. Jackson, 43, of Springfield and Dennis A. Johnson, 30, of Springfield, landscaper.

Alea N. Baldridge, 28, of New Carlisle, sales associate and Cheyaenne R> Harrison, 28, of New Carlisle, public health tech.

David Brice, 34, of Springfield, driver student and Adelle M. H. Stanis, 32, of Springfield, student.

Ashley M. Henthorne, 36, of Springfield, Clark County SPCA and Ryan L. Springer, 40, of Springfield, Clark County Humane Agent.

Rebecca R. Richart, 28, of Springfield, general manager and Collin M. Barone, 28, of Springfield, kitchen aid.

