Callie A. Ball, 50, of 3049 Colony Lane, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered.

Martas P. Dearmond, 27, of 323 W. Euclid Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, continued, bond $5,000.

Devyn R. Smith, 26, of 1716 Merrydale Road, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamie L. Owens, 60, of 1275 S. Plum St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alexandria Sullivan, 28, of 2754 Wildflower Drive, theft, dismissed.

Jaeden D. Threats, 22, of 351 E. Cecil St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Allen R. Alexander Jr., 35, of Fredericktown, weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains $20,000 community service.

Mikuela R. Battle, 28, of Xenia, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs due Aug. 25, 2026, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $500.

Solomon Kehl, 42, of Brookville, OVI/refusal amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fine/costs due June 23, 2026, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding and, comply with Darke County probation, fined $500.

Leslie T. Kidd, 55, of 1932 Jordan Drive, Apt. 2, burglary amended to criminal trespass, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fine/costs due July 7, 2026, fined $150.

Christopher Persinger, 37, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Timothy G. White, 45, of 2825 Columbus Ave., voyeurism, guilty, 180 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 18 months of probation, to serve 90 days jail, early release motion will be considered after 60, days if defendant acknowledges wrong doing, no camera phone while on probation, stay out of Walmart’s in Clark County, comply with all rules of probation, fined $700.

Cases called Thursday, March 19 included:

Jeffery L. Cameron Jr., 30, of Dayton, intimidation of victim, continued, bond increased to $50,000 community service.

Donald E. Sions Jr., 46, of 502 Park Place, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Obed I. M. Diaz, 26, of 222 Water St., drive without valid license, guilty, fine and costs to be paid within 30 days, fined $300, unauthorized plates, dismissed.

Allanmichel T. Ferryman, 29, of 516 Shaffer St., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, defendant may do 150 hours community service for the $250 fine, community service must be complete or fine and costs paid in full by review, fined $250.

Mersaydee R. Hayden, 25, of 724 Rogers Drive, driver license required, dismissed, hit and run/private prop, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion of probation, comply with rules of probation, fined $100.

Janeka Lawson, 38, of 519 W. Southern Ave., OVI, continued, turn signals, dismissed.

Rodney T. Lee, 38, of New Carlisle, assault, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, credit for time served since March 2, 2026.

Robert Minnick, 42, of 967 1/2 Park Ave. (rear), request for bail, dismissed.

Josue G. Morales, 22, of 1809 Morgan St., OVI, guilty, 40 days of jail, credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, credit for time serviced since 2-17-26, fined $565, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, traffic control device, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Leyver Perez, 24, of 1633 Cypress St., driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion probation, comply with rules of probation, fined $400, expired tag or sticker, dismissed.

Mary C. Sherrick, 46, of Middletown, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, consecutive time, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $565.

William J. Stephson, 45, of 2494 Lagonda Ave., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $100.

Christy Stilner, 29, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., driver license required, dismissed.

Christy J. L. Stiltner, 29, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., driver license required, dismissed, improper starting/backing, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $20.

Jeffery L. Cameron Jr., 30, of Dayton, intimidation of victim, continued, bond increased to $50,000 community service.

Michael R. Efferin, 64, of Dayton, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Alexandra Molina, 26, of Columbus, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $100, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Nicole L. Padgett, 45, of 616 S. Wittenberg Ave., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, not to use self checkout for 1 year, fine costs and restitution due 8/25/26, fined $100.

Tiffany Pena, 25, of Dayton, physical control amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fine/costs due April 21, 2026, fined $75.

Fawn L. Ratliff, 42, of 519 Liberty St., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine/costs due Aug. 25, 2026, fined $50.

Brandon J. Walker, 45, of Charlotte, NC, driving under suspension amended to operating without license plates, guilty, fined $75.