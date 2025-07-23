25CV0634: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Douglas Smith, Tracy M. Smith, breach of contract.

25CV0635: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Thomas Jackson, breach of contract.

25CV0636: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Thomas A. Luallen, breach of contract.

25CV0637: Selene Finance, LP v. Clark County Treasurer, Philip M. Seiley, Unknown Spouse Of Philip M. Seiley, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

25CV0638: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Patrick Mosco, breach of contract.

25CV0639: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Donnell L. Macklin, breach of contract.

25CV0640: WRIGHT-PATT CREDIT UNION v. Sunny E. Marlin, replevin.

25CV0641: Tina Harper v. Ryan Downing, Wren’s Service Station, Wren’s Service, LLC, Wrens Service, personal injury.

25CV0642: Asad Khawaja, MD v. George Michael Boston, MD, Mercy Anesthesiologists, Inc., Ohio Valley Medical Center, LLC, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital, Ohiohealth Corporation, complaint for damages.

25CV0643: Marcus Douthy v. 7th Gear Exotics, LLC, Tiff Cook, Jane And/Or John Doe, Geico Secure Insurance Company, Larus Reguste, Ergi Sulejmani, personal injury.

25CV0644: Board of Clark County Combined Health District v. Marc W. Blair, preliminary and permanent injunction.

Marriage licenses:

Destiny L. C. Haynes, 23, of Springfield and Christopher W. Wilbanks Jr., 22, of Springfield, truck driver.

Mackenzie L. Baird, 35, of Springfield, admin assistant and Daniel L. Kaufman, 38, of Springfield, CEO.

Andrea L. Hodge, 28, of Springfield, civil engineer and La Shawn D. Kellom Jr., 29, of Springfield, IT specialist.

