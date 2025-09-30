25CV0840: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Robert W. Abrams, breach of contract. 25CV0841: Unifund CCR, LLC v. Sharon K. Jordan, breach of contract. 25CV0842: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Chelsey Adamson, action for money. 25CV0843: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Evonna Johnson, action for money. 25CV0844: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Zakiiyah Akram, action for money. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Erick M. Castillo, 35, of Medway, industrial control tech and Bethanie G. Parshall, 33, of Medway, N/A.

Stephanie Altidor, 35, of Springfield, none and Ralph Joseph, 30, of Springfield, truck driver.

Wendy S. Pollard, 44, of Springfield, Klosterman Bakery and Heath H. James, 54, of Springfield, Ez Andy ELC.

Angela M. Tracy, 45, of Springfield, dietary manager and Kyla L. Holley, 23, of Springfield, housekeeping.

Brandon L. Searles, 37, of Springfield, inspector/team lead and Misty L. Young, 38, of Springfield, disabled.

Monique O. McNier, 44, of Springfield, operations manager and Megan N. Salyers, 40, of Springfield, press supervisor.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.