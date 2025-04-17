25CV0351: Mycumortgage, LLC v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Krystal D. Dicken, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Krystal D. Dicken, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, United States of America Secretary of of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Samantha M. Watson, 27, of Springfield, teacher and Jacob A. Eifert, 28, of Springfield, teacher.

Joshua J. Starcher, 33, of Springfield, paint remover and Brianna L. Amburgey, 29, of Springfield, LPN nurse.

Megan A. Smith, 28, of Springfield, freight clerk and Christopher M. Porter, 32, of Springfield, laborer.

Alexandra S. Francois, 21, of Springfield, Amazon and Fridler Estime, 29, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.