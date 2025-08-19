25CV0704: Citibank NA, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-RPL1 v. Lillian L. Rambo, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Lillian L. Rambo, foreclosure.

25CV0705: Konecranes, Inc. v. Diestelkamp Contracting, LLC, breach of contract.

25CV0706: Gateway Mortgage, A Division Of Gateway First Bank, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse Of Chico Pitzer v. Clark County Treasurer, Chico Pitzer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

25CV0707: New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Community Capital Development Corporation, Dustin M. Gilroy, Tiffany L. Gilroy, Mad River Restaurant LLC, Red Eye Properties LLC, The United States of America, United States Small Business Administration, foreclosure.

25CV0708: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Daniel R. McCollum, Stephanie McCollum, breach of contract.

25CV0709: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Fanta M. Avery, Credit Acceptance Corporation, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Fanta M. Avery, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Treasurer Of Clark County, United States Of America, foreclosure.

25CV0710: Night Dispatch, LLC v. Great Plains Transport Inc, Michael P. Holland, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ra’Shawn J. Paris, 24, of Springfield, N/A and Shianne L. Bradley, 23, of Springfield, housekeeping.

David L. Coleman, 51, of New Carlisle, public works super and Amanda F. Carlton, 48, of New Carlisle, N/A.

Paige N. Williams, 25, of South Charleston, Konecranes and Hunter E. Davis, 25, of South Charleston, Coca Cola.

James M. Swain, 42, of Springfield, subcontractor and Jasmine M. Fudge, 40, of Springfield, vendor.

Lindsey D. Dixon, 28, of Fairborn, none and Samuel N. Orndorf, 28, of Fairborn, automotive tech.

Kailee M. Bowshier, 33, of Springfield, none and Markise T. DeArmond, 29, of Springfield, none.

