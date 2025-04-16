25CV0349: Community Wide Federal Credit Union v. Charles Aldridge Jr., breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kendra R. Mirolo, 32, of Springfield, assistant teacher, and Bradley L. Bennett, 26, of Fairborn, FedEx.

Kelis Y. Gutierrez Hernandez, 32, of Westerville, and Pedro R. Mendoza, 36, of New Carlisle, construction.

Heaven L. Wilson, 24, of Springfield, STNA, and Zachary D. Smith, 31, of Springfield, transportation.

Oberd Alexandre, 58, of Springfield, installer, and Simone Jules Saintil, 58, of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, PSW.

