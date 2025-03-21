25CV0234: Mariner Finance LLC v. Terry Potter, breach of contract.

25CV0235: Mariner Finance LLC v. Ricky Dameron, breach of contract.

25CV0236: Mariner Finance LLC v. James O. Blanken, breach of contract.

25CV0237: Mariner Finance LLC v. Dale L. Koogler, breach of contract.

25CV0238: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Stephen P. Lamber, Jane Doe, the unknown spouse of Stephen P. Lambert, if any, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

25CV0239: US Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT v. Sandra J. Grove, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any, of Sandra J. Grove.

25CV0240: Sondra Pokea v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Madeline E. Gartin, other tort.

25CV0241: US Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee for MEB Loan Trust VII v. Craig L. Jones, Loan Acquisition Trust 2017-RPL1, treasurer of Clark County, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, as Trustee for PNPMS Trust I, unknown spouse, if any, of Craig L. Jones.

25CV0242: Robert M. Stansel v. Hsalthcare Facilities Staffing LLC, Stephanie McCloud CEO/administrator Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Bureau of Workers' Compensation appeal.

25CV0243: Newrez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Donna L. Reynolds, Clark County treasurer, Ohio Department of Medicaid, unknown spouse, if any, of Donna L. Reynolds AKA Donna Reynolds.

25CV0244: Headway Capital LLC v. Mad River Armory and Range LLC, George McGee, breach of contract.

25CV0245: Reach Financial LLC, F/K/A Liberty Lending LLC, as Servicer for LL ABS Grantor Trust 2021-1 v. Larry Brown, breach of contract.

25CV0246: PNC Bank, National Association v. Mary A. Armstrong, action for money.

25CV0247: Sofi Bank, National Association c/o Zwicker & Associates. P.C. v. Anita Hawkey, action for money.

25CV0248: Jennifer Welty v. Bureau of Workers' Compensation, International Motors USA LLC, International Motors LLC, Bureau of Workers' Compensation appeal.

25CV0249: Shalanda Patterson, Administrator of the Estate of Devenna A. Patterson v. Bradley Somogyi, Administrator of the Estate of Timothy Green, Service Plus Logistics Inc., Service Plus Transport Inc. USDOT #486778, Service Plus LLC, SP Leasing LLC, wrongful death.

25CV0250: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jennifer M. Voogd, action for money.

25CV0251: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Gretchen Devoe, action for money.

25CV0252: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Heather R. Miller.

25CV0253: Discover Bank v. Jillian E. Minturn, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jean Lemance Louis, 46, of Springfield, line worker, and Micheline Boucher Lormil, 49, of Springfield, line worker.

Bryden David Hollback, 26, of Springfield, corrections officer, and Kylie Rose Martinez, 23, of Springfield, livestock technician.

Alejando Atana Padilla Salgado, 45, of Springfield, forklift driver, and Irma Xiloj Guox, 42, of Springfield, housewife.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.