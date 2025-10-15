Current cases:
25CV0892: BankUnited N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dayton Division Office of the United States Attorney - Southern District, United States Of America, Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Raelene Winders, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Sean P. Winders, Sean P. Winders, foreclosure
25CV0893: Gregory Carpenter v. Woodruff Enterprises, Inc., Levi Woodruff, complaint for damages.
25CV0894: Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Raann Berry, breach of contract.
25CV0895: Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Justtina M. Kennedy, breach of contract.
25CV0896: Feazel Roofing, LLC v. Jacqueline Gray, John Gray, breach of contract.
25CV0897: Southwood Financial LLC As Trust Manager For Southwood Financial Trust I v. Heather Crable, Michael Crable, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.