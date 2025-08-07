25CV0683: LVNV Funding LLC v. Christopher Mitchell, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kylie R. Downs, 28, of Springfield, assembler and Gavin D. Maynard, 28, of Springfield, welder/fabricator.

Madison J. Anzelc, 28, of Medina, physician and Brandon S. Zakeri, 30, of Springfield, physician.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.