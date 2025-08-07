Breaking: More than 1,000 United Airlines flights delayed in the US due to technology problem

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
49 minutes ago
Current cases:

25CV0682: Bankunited N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Steven A. McCloud, Alisa McNutt, Douglas McNutt, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Steve A. McCloud, foreclosure.

25CV0683: LVNV Funding LLC v. Christopher Mitchell, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kylie R. Downs, 28, of Springfield, assembler and Gavin D. Maynard, 28, of Springfield, welder/fabricator.

Madison J. Anzelc, 28, of Medina, physician and Brandon S. Zakeri, 30, of Springfield, physician.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

