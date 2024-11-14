24CV0866: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, John Does, Names Unknown, The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Judy E. Roethlisberger, FKA Judy E. Brooks and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Judy E. Roethlisberger, FKA Judy E. Brooks, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, The City of Springfield, Ohio, a Municipal Corporation, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Eugenie Vilbert, 48, of Springfield, house wife and Emmanuel Massenat, 39, of Springfield, Adecco.

Daniel S. Landis, 36, of Springfield, insurance adjuster and Samantha L. Eggers, 33, of Springfield, lab technician.

Carmen N. Hammons, 35, of New Carlisle, crew McDonald’s and Clayton D. Smith, 31, of New Carlisle, cook.

Property transfers:

NVR Inc. to Noah H. Stamper and Nathan L. Brakeall, 218 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield; $265,300.

Michael G. Romanoff II to Michael G. Romanoff II, 2816 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

Donald F. Abele to Katherine A. and James E. Day, 1196 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $201,000.

Jerry H. and Carolyn S. Haff to Carolyn S. Haff, 3015 Brixton Drive, Springfield; $0.

Gladys J. Vecchio to Chad M. Bennett, 3035 Bradford Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jeff Thornton to Albert W. and Susan K. Apple, 1139 Derby Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Molly Carmosino to Richard W. Hanes, 1007 Imperial Blvd., Springfield; $175,000.

Betty J. Jenkins to Fenelon Cesar, 1108 Santa Monica Ave., Springfield; $253,000.

Timothy J. Aiple to Timothy J. and Tina Aiple, 3035 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $0.

Jeanette N. Phillips to John Fritz, 430 Sparta Drive, Springfield; $215,000.

Alvera Sharp to Bernard Jones, 3145 N. Argonne Lane, Springfield; $0.

Seeds of Grace to Tov Capital LLC, 514, 512, 518, 528-530 W. High St., Springfield; $400,000.

Yolanda C. Austin to Double E Properties LLC, 1212 Cobb Ave., Springfield; $51,700.

Gem City Housing Initiative LLC to Omer Issa, 814 W. North St., Springfield; $0.

Chance Madison to Chance Madison, 1969 Westgate Road, Springfield; $0.

Scott B. and Maria T. Stephens to Nathaniel E. Fries and Kaley W. McCall, 1241 Redbud Lane, Springfield; $175,000.

Monty and Dixie Fisher to Carah Malone, 1548 Northgate Road, Springfield; $220,000.

John T. Neeld to Aaron Hapgood and Margaret E. Baryol, 826 W. First St., Springfield; $161,000.

HSBC Bank National Association Trustee to Jeff Frost, 209 N. Thompson Ave., Springfield; $70,200.

Rachael S. Vangundy to Bobby and Christal Brandenburg, 2345 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $195,000.

Matthew Case to Jaesans Rental Properties LLC, 648 Cortland Drive, Springfield; $7,000.

Roger Wells to Dakota Taylor, 2666 Elmore Drive, Springfield; $145,000.

David L. Rhodes to Buck Creek LLC, 820 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $32,000.

Dale L. Van Horn to Dylan and Kayla M. Besecker, 2022 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $150,000.

Ranjan Sharma to Dameon J. and Nikki L. Russell, 2041 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

Willard T. Brewer Jr. to Fredy E. Figueroa, 2358-2360 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Imagine Ventures LLC to Cincinnati Capital Partners 610 LLC< 1929 E. High St., Springfield; $340,000.

Philip Boone to Todd A. Boone, 843-843.5 Elder St., Springfield; $0.

Walter D. and Geri Bostic to Punjasahib Investment Company Inc., 825 Pine St., Springfield; $65,000.

Michael G. Romanoff II to Michael G. Romanoff II, 1716 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Ray Castle to Isiaah Channel, 865 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $15,000.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to CBMM Properties LLC, 1575 McKinley Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Philip Boone to Todd A. Boone, 1832-1834 Warder St., Springfield; $0.

Tasha N. Ripley to Sonya Swain, 1634 Winding Trail, Springfield; $198,000.

Benjamin Salyers to Harold Herard, 1767 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $18,000.