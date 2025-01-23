25CV0065: Wesbanco Bank, Inc. v. Clark County Auditor, Hillary Hamilton, Clark County Treasurer, Pamela Littlejohn, Estate of Carlos Gladman, Chante Moore, Unknown Heirs, Creditors, Administrators, Executors, Devisees, Beneficiaries, Spouse, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs of Carlos Gladman, foreclosure.

25CV0066: Amy Rohrback v. John Philips, Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois, Danielle N. Temple, personal injury.

25CV0067: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Cody R. Wells, Unknown Spouse of Cody R. Wells, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Guermy Joseph, 20, of Springfield, Amazon fulfillment center and Ryan L. Smith, 23, of Springfield, Amazon fulfillment center.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.