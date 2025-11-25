25CV1002: The Bank Of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, As Trustee For The Certificate Holders Of The Cwalt, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-OC1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OC1 C/O Bank of AMerica, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jaimie Geist, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse Of Jaime Geist, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses And Assigns And The Unknown Guardians Of Minor And/Or Incompetent Heirs Of Peggy J. Marshall, foreclosure.

25CV1003: Brunner Quinn v. Shelia E. Henry, Executor, The Estate of Alan S. Henry, breach of contract.

25CV1004: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Beth Anne Pharo, Jason Francis Pharo, The United States Of America, Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, foreclosure.

