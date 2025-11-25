Current cases:
25CV1001: Shawn Foster As Executrix Of The Estate Of Judith A. Foster, Deceased v. Angel Anthony, Springfield Alf, Llc Dba Springfield Assisted Living, personal injury.
25CV1002: The Bank Of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, As Trustee For The Certificate Holders Of The Cwalt, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-OC1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OC1 C/O Bank of AMerica, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jaimie Geist, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse Of Jaime Geist, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses And Assigns And The Unknown Guardians Of Minor And/Or Incompetent Heirs Of Peggy J. Marshall, foreclosure.
25CV1003: Brunner Quinn v. Shelia E. Henry, Executor, The Estate of Alan S. Henry, breach of contract.
25CV1004: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Beth Anne Pharo, Jason Francis Pharo, The United States Of America, Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Wesley R. Pyers, 26, of Marysville, project manager and Jacklyn M. R. Neer, 22, of Springfield, waitress.
Emily R. Domanek, 41, of Springfield, teacher and Brandon M. Spence, 49, of Springfield, quality assurance rep.
Tricia D. Finchum, 54, of Springfield, accountant and Michael K. Bloomfield, 63, of Springfield, transportation manager.
Jean B. Auguste, 43, of Springfield, warehouse and Dieudonne Jeune, 43, of Springfield, CNA.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.