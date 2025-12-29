Breaking: Vehicle registration, renewal fees to increase in 2026 as lifeline for state highway patrol

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage Licenses:

Olivia Y. Arias, 41, of Springfield, business owner and Delvis J. Ortiz Torres, 28, of Springfield, business owner.

Frankie L. Lugenbeel, 53, of South Vienna, manager and Cheryl L. Watson, 35, of South Vienna, warehouse specialist.

Maria R. Pettit, 34, of Springfield, office manager and Paul A. Morana, 37, consultant.

Jeneal M. Sabo, 45, of Springfield, paralegal and John A. Ordille, 53, of Springfield, maintenance supervisor.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

