25CV0700: Elavon Inc. v. Mireille Salem and Smoking King LLC, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Benjamin P. Ramirez, 26, of Springfield, construction, and Carmin I. Santizo Gonzalez, 25, of Springfield, housewife.

Juan P. Hernandez Cabrera, 35, of Springfield, warehouse supervisor, and Stephanie M. Merejo Pantojas, 27, of Springfield, production worker.

Tabetha R. Cozad, 37, of Springfield, disabled, and Jordan R. Griffith, 27, of Springfield, factory worker.

