Current cases:
25CV0961: Galaxy International Purchasing, LLC v. Larry Oneal, action for money.
25CV0962: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Jason Castle, action for money.
25CV0963: Heather Martinez v. Bon Secours Mercy Health, Stephanie McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.
25CV0964: IH Credit Union v. Nathaniel Alexander, Rochel Alexander, action for money.
25CV0965: LVNV Funding LLC v. Jason Schnitzler, action for money.
25CV0966: Jayvin Brown v. Founders Insurance Company, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Robert Soles, United Healthcare Services, Inc., personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.