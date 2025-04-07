25CV0307: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Anzil D. Ferreira, breach of contract.

25CV0308: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Shawn Beegle, breach of contract.

25CV0309: Antonio Canty v. Ace American Insurance Company, John/Jane Does #1-25, Matana Mercules, Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation, personal injury.

25CV0310: Judy L. Snyder v. Columbia Gas of Ohio, Nationwide General Insurance Company, Nisource Corporate Services Company, Ridgewood Court Townhomes, Springfield Portfolio Realty Member, LLC, Springfield Portfolio Realty, LLC, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.