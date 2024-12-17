Current cases:
24CV0959: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Renea Villanueva Flores, breach of contract.
24CV0960: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Christopher Lee Cummins, breach of contract.
24CV0961: PNC Bank, National Association v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Shawn Ferguson, Stacy Ferguson, Donald Gragg, Kelly Gragg, Medallion Bank, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatee, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and or Incompetent Heirs of Lillian J. Press, Deceased, foreclosure.
24CV0962: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Jeremy L. January, Jerry Pettiford, breach of contract.
24CV0963: William Cacciofili v. Dwayne Billet, Selective Insurance, personal injury.
24CV0964: Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Gabriel Morales, Murrieta Landscaping, personal injury.
24CV0965: Americredit Financial Services, Inc. d/b/a/GM Financial v. Tracie Benedict, Tracie Geiger, Tracie Reynolds, breach of contract.
24CV0966: U.S. Bank National Association v. Jessica Galvez, breach of contract.
24CV0967: Synchrony Bank v. Justin M. Billet, breach of contract.
24CV0968: PNC Bank, National Association v. Joe R. Wood, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Bethel Twp.
9176 Milton-Carlisle Rd;$276,600
4536 W National Rd;$160,000
3567 Winding Way Dr;$227,000
Green Twp.
4825 Peacock Rd;$400,000
Mad River Twp.
4019 Marion Dr;$111,600
4020 Marion Dr;$209,900
3856 Raymond Dr;$115,000
2965 Rebert Pike;$297,000
3847 Rocky Point Rd;$290,000
7089 Tall Timber Trl;$73,500
Moorefield Twp.
3918 Harris Ln;$245,000
823 Hiser Ave;$400,000
2576 Middle Urbana Rd;$240,000
4133 Midfield St;$305,000
4615 Reno Ln;$137,000
1650 Sierra Ave;$125,000
New Carlisle
332 Galewood Dr;$184,900
108 Villa Dr;$225,000
North Hampton
274 Hampton Trl;$247,000
Pleasant Twp.
11183 Knoxville Rd;$205,000
Springfield
805 E Southern Ave;$126,500
1642 Falmouth Ave;$183,000
615 H Villa Rd;$65,000
1311 Kingsgate Rd;$460,000
718 Montgomery Ave;$90,000
1319 Mound St;$65,000
425 N Belmont Ave;$45,000
229 N Arlington Ave;$110,000
827 Olive St;$150,000
506 S Arlington Ave;$155,000
180 S Fostoria Ave;$165,000
435 W Washington St;$28,000
622 W High St;$34,000
323 W State St;$30,000
320 W Perrin Ave;$77,000
Springfield Twp.
3270 Craig Rd;$263,000
721 Kinnane Ave;$49,900
2824 S York St;$179,000
4225 Sintz Rd;$115,000
2826 York St;$179,000
Bethel Twp.
937 Bischoff Rd;$350,000
9440 Lower Valley Pike;$180,000
1136 Wendall Ave;$85,000
1223 Wendall Ave;$150,900
Enon
1215 Meadowlark Dr;$380,000
German Twp.
1816 Troy Rd;$248,200
Harmony Twp.
5451 Beard Rd;$215,000
Mad River Twp.
8822 Dayton-Springfield Rd;$449,000
7078 Tall Timber Trl;$260,000
New Carlisle
512 Glenn Ave;$245,000
1100 Langdale Ave;$120,000
Springfield
3033 Bradford Dr;$187,000
1501 Columbus Ave;$95,000
621 E Mc Creight Ave;$164,000
705 E Cassilly St;$167,000
2942 Imperial Blvd;$270,000
1573 Karr St;$39,000
1301 Kenwood Ave;$118,000
2706 Morton Dr;$84,000
517 Reading Dr;$75,000
2444 Red Coach Dr;$130,000
501 S Clairmont Ave;$80,000
511 Scott St;$15,000
812 Selma Rd;$31,000
295 W Harding Rd;$269,000
2713 Woodford Dr;$345,000
201 Zischler St;$147,000
Springfield Twp.
220 Fourth Ave;$40,000
140 Fourth Ave;$70,000
2723 May St;$20,000
916 Victory Rd;$132,000
74 W Possum Rd;$304,900
The property transfer format has changed, with only the address and sale price listed. Beginning Jan. 1, property transfers, also called real estate transactions, will move to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.