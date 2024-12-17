24CV0960: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Christopher Lee Cummins, breach of contract.

24CV0961: PNC Bank, National Association v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Shawn Ferguson, Stacy Ferguson, Donald Gragg, Kelly Gragg, Medallion Bank, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatee, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and or Incompetent Heirs of Lillian J. Press, Deceased, foreclosure.

24CV0962: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Jeremy L. January, Jerry Pettiford, breach of contract.

24CV0963: William Cacciofili v. Dwayne Billet, Selective Insurance, personal injury.

24CV0964: Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Gabriel Morales, Murrieta Landscaping, personal injury.

24CV0965: Americredit Financial Services, Inc. d/b/a/GM Financial v. Tracie Benedict, Tracie Geiger, Tracie Reynolds, breach of contract.

24CV0966: U.S. Bank National Association v. Jessica Galvez, breach of contract.

24CV0967: Synchrony Bank v. Justin M. Billet, breach of contract.

24CV0968: PNC Bank, National Association v. Joe R. Wood, breach of contract.

Property transfers:

Bethel Twp.

9176 Milton-Carlisle Rd;$276,600

4536 W National Rd;$160,000

3567 Winding Way Dr;$227,000

Green Twp.

4825 Peacock Rd;$400,000

Mad River Twp.

4019 Marion Dr;$111,600

4020 Marion Dr;$209,900

3856 Raymond Dr;$115,000

2965 Rebert Pike;$297,000

3847 Rocky Point Rd;$290,000

7089 Tall Timber Trl;$73,500

Moorefield Twp.

3918 Harris Ln;$245,000

823 Hiser Ave;$400,000

2576 Middle Urbana Rd;$240,000

4133 Midfield St;$305,000

4615 Reno Ln;$137,000

1650 Sierra Ave;$125,000

New Carlisle

332 Galewood Dr;$184,900

108 Villa Dr;$225,000

North Hampton

274 Hampton Trl;$247,000

Pleasant Twp.

11183 Knoxville Rd;$205,000

Springfield

805 E Southern Ave;$126,500

1642 Falmouth Ave;$183,000

615 H Villa Rd;$65,000

1311 Kingsgate Rd;$460,000

718 Montgomery Ave;$90,000

1319 Mound St;$65,000

425 N Belmont Ave;$45,000

229 N Arlington Ave;$110,000

827 Olive St;$150,000

506 S Arlington Ave;$155,000

180 S Fostoria Ave;$165,000

435 W Washington St;$28,000

622 W High St;$34,000

323 W State St;$30,000

320 W Perrin Ave;$77,000

Springfield Twp.

3270 Craig Rd;$263,000

721 Kinnane Ave;$49,900

2824 S York St;$179,000

4225 Sintz Rd;$115,000

2826 York St;$179,000

Bethel Twp.

937 Bischoff Rd;$350,000

9440 Lower Valley Pike;$180,000

1136 Wendall Ave;$85,000

1223 Wendall Ave;$150,900

Enon

1215 Meadowlark Dr;$380,000

German Twp.

1816 Troy Rd;$248,200

Harmony Twp.

5451 Beard Rd;$215,000

Mad River Twp.

8822 Dayton-Springfield Rd;$449,000

7078 Tall Timber Trl;$260,000

New Carlisle

512 Glenn Ave;$245,000

1100 Langdale Ave;$120,000

Springfield

3033 Bradford Dr;$187,000

1501 Columbus Ave;$95,000

621 E Mc Creight Ave;$164,000

705 E Cassilly St;$167,000

2942 Imperial Blvd;$270,000

1573 Karr St;$39,000

1301 Kenwood Ave;$118,000

2706 Morton Dr;$84,000

517 Reading Dr;$75,000

2444 Red Coach Dr;$130,000

501 S Clairmont Ave;$80,000

511 Scott St;$15,000

812 Selma Rd;$31,000

295 W Harding Rd;$269,000

2713 Woodford Dr;$345,000

201 Zischler St;$147,000

Springfield Twp.

220 Fourth Ave;$40,000

140 Fourth Ave;$70,000

2723 May St;$20,000

916 Victory Rd;$132,000

74 W Possum Rd;$304,900

