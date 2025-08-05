25CV0675: Westlake Financial Services, Westlake Services, LLC v. Savanah E. Thomas, breach of contract.

25CV0676: Joseph D. Sayers, Jr. v. Mason Callahan, Steven Jordan, complaint for damages.

25CV0677: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, FELICE S. PARKS, MICHAEL R. PARKS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANT/TENANT, NAME UNKNOWN, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Christopher L. Christensen, 42, of Springfield, Nationwide Insurance and Spencer M. Byerly, 29, of Springfield, administrative assistant.

Kayci N. Johnson, 25, of Springfield, health inspector and Slade H. Craig, 27, of New Carlisle, mechanic.

Tanner J. Myers, 26, of Springfield, operator and Paige E. Benton, 27, of Springfield, nurse.

