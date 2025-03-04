25CV0182: Jessica Sallee v. Tedros Andom, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, complaint for damages.

25CV0183: Trudi R. Langston v. Todd A. Wurts, complaint in partition.

25CV0184: Dancey Gambie v. Owners Insurance Company, personal injury.

25CV0185: Servbank, SB v. CKS Prime Investments, LLC, Clark County Treasurer, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Shawna M. Vanmeter, William R. Vanmeter, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mara L. Wood, 25, of Springfield, medical assistant and Travis M. Ayers, 28, of Springfield, team leader.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.