25CV0879: Kim T. Hays v. Neosha L. Broady, Adriano A. Hernandez Sanchez, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, complaint for damages. 25CV0880: Rebecca L. Tom v. Porsha R. Collins, Tyron Martin, complaint for damages. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Harley N. Adamson, 23, of New Carlisle, student and Matthew L. Schultz, 24, of New Carlisle, farrier.

Morgan N. Pine, 23, of Springfield, registered nurse and Allen M. St. Myers, 27, of Springfield, industrial engineer.

Jordon C. Bowen, 26, of Springfield, mechanic - SCSD and Kiersten P. Thornton-Newman, 26, of Springfield, paraprofessional - SCSD.

Skylar A. Cramer, 25, of Dayton, marketing and Elle G. Burkholder, 25, of New Carlisle, nurse.

