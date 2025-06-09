25CV0493: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Theophilous T. McCoy, breach of contract.

25CV0494: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Britteny Sunderland, breach of contract.

25CV0495: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. County Treasurer for Clark County, Park National Bank, Amanda M. Risner, Jason A. Risner, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, State of Ohio Department of Taxation; foreclosure.

25CV0496: Daymet Credit Union v. Tammy A. Grimes. breach of contract.

25CV0497: Citibank NA v. Robert J. Collins and Robert J. Collins Jr., breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Josephine A.M. Fisher, 26, of Springfield, and Zacariah M. Billingsley, 28, of Springfield, Coremark.

Alexander P. Flora, 35, of Springfield, disabled veteran, and Britney D. Davis, 36, of Springfield, self employed.

Zachary J. Savage, 32, of South Vienna, correction counselor, and Ariel M. Shaffer, 26, of South Vienna, stay-at-home mom.

Aidan A. Raymond, 23, of Springfield, assembler, and Leslie Y. Alas, 23, of Springfield, assembler.

Tiana M. Spencer-Gray, 25, of Springfield, Stanley Black & Decker, and Kasey L. Myers, 27, of Springfield, Russ Steamer Services.

Jason P. Hummer, 25, of Springfield, Pipeline welder, and Kassidy A. Carpenter, 23, of Springfield, Aldi manager.

Jean-Eril Pierre, 37, of Springfield, student/pastor, and Anne M. S. Cereste, 28, of Springfield, student/nursing assistant.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.