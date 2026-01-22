26CV0051: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Heidi K. Owings, Sarah L. Willman, breach of contract. 26CV0052: Roo & Moose LLC v. Robert Bell, Cara Knife, And All Other Occupants, breach of contract. 26CV0053: Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC v. Aimee D. Cadle, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Aimee D. Cadle (if any), foreclosure. 26CV0054: JP Morgan Bank, N.A. v. Karen I. Blakey, breach of contract. 26CV0055: JP Morgan Bank, N.A. v. Dr. Mary E. Wells, breach of contract. All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.