25CV0122: A.T., a minor, by and through her Natural Father and Mother and Legal Guardians, Cody Toms and Amber Toms, Amber Toms, Individually and as Natural Mother and Legal Guardian of A.T., a minor v. Deborah Harris, Virgil Harris, Deborah Hartman, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Brandon A. Horn, 42, of Medway, butcher copeys and Amie A. Charles, 42, of Medway, homemaker.

Bridgette R. Overholser, 28, of Springfield, self employed and Dontae L. Back, 27, of Springfield, self employed.

Jennifer L. A. Fahl, 22, of Springfield, none and Thomas A. Malone, 24, of Springfield, none.

Curtnisha M. Smith, 32, of Springfield, Amazon and Jean M. Duplessy, 43, of Springfield, Amazon.

Cristian G. Roblero Bravo, 22, of Springfield, construction and Patricia Chilil Velazquez, 21, of Springfield, domestic.

