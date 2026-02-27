26CV0190: GM Financial v. Alexander T. Rader, replevin.

26CV0191: Rocket Mortgage Llc Fka Quicken Loans LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, The Unknown Successor And/Or Surviving Entities Of Fleet Real Estate Funding Corp., A South Carolina Corporation, United States Of America, Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, Unknown Spouse Of Donald Wotring, Donald Wotring, foreclosure,

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Brett V. Halladay, 40, of Medway, carpenter and Angela K. Gross, 44, of Hamilton, nurse.