26CV0167: Westlake Financial Services, Westlake Services, LLC v. Lyndsay D. Borthwick, breach of contract.

26CV0168: U.S. Bank National Association v. Matthew J. Brann, breach of contract.

26CV0169: Us Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Gary R. Shope, Sydney Lynn Shope, foreclosure.

26CV0170: Eooded Glen v. Carol A. Eavers, other civil.

26CV0171: Bank Of America, N.A.C/O Rocket Mortgage, LLC s/b/m Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, R.A., Kettering Anesthesia Assoc. Inc. C/O Sam Warwar, R.A., LVNV Funding LLC Corporation Service Company, R.A., Jamie Moore, Robert W. Smith, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America-Department of Housing & Urban Development, Unknown Spouse of Jamie Moore, if any, Unknown Spouse of Robert W. Smith, if any, Unknown Spouse of Thomas M. Dunn, As To Deed Executed 12/05/1995, foreclosure.

26CV0172: LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jeffery Skaggs, breach of contract.

26CV0173: LVNV Funding, LLC v. Scott L. Clay II, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Gudiel M. Morales Ramos, 27, of Atlanta, GA, construction and Laura Perez Perez, 30, of Springfield, trabjo.