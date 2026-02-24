Current cases:.
26CV0166: Jenny Rowe v. Chance Craft, replevin.
26CV0167: Westlake Financial Services, Westlake Services, LLC v. Lyndsay D. Borthwick, breach of contract.
26CV0168: U.S. Bank National Association v. Matthew J. Brann, breach of contract.
26CV0169: Us Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Gary R. Shope, Sydney Lynn Shope, foreclosure.
26CV0170: Eooded Glen v. Carol A. Eavers, other civil.
26CV0171: Bank Of America, N.A.C/O Rocket Mortgage, LLC s/b/m Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, R.A., Kettering Anesthesia Assoc. Inc. C/O Sam Warwar, R.A., LVNV Funding LLC Corporation Service Company, R.A., Jamie Moore, Robert W. Smith, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America-Department of Housing & Urban Development, Unknown Spouse of Jamie Moore, if any, Unknown Spouse of Robert W. Smith, if any, Unknown Spouse of Thomas M. Dunn, As To Deed Executed 12/05/1995, foreclosure.
26CV0172: LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jeffery Skaggs, breach of contract.
26CV0173: LVNV Funding, LLC v. Scott L. Clay II, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage Licenses:
Gudiel M. Morales Ramos, 27, of Atlanta, GA, construction and Laura Perez Perez, 30, of Springfield, trabjo.
