26CV0096: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Morgan B. Hensley, breach of contract.

26CV0097: American Express National Bank v. Corey Wellman, breach of contract.

26CV0098: Forsythe Finance, LLC v. Sherri Suttles, breach of contract.

26CV0099: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Amy A. Prevost, breach of contract.

26CV0100: General Electric Credit Union v. Belinda J. Fowler, action for money.

26CV0101: Credit Acceptance Corp v. Melissa Pernell, Stephanie Pernell, breach of contract.

26CV0102: Lafayette Federal Credit Union v. John Remmetter, breach of contract.

26CV0103: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Michael Baker, Alexandra Clay, breach of contract.

Marriage Licenses:

Cameron D. Powell, 29, of Springfield, naval reserve and Cierra R. Phillips, 30, of Springfield, athletic trainer.

Junica M. Swigart, 43, of Springfield, licensed cosmetologist and Rickey E. Bruce, 50, of Springfield, sales manager.

Haley E. Coley, 26, of Dayton, human resources coordinator and Mitchell E. Hennigan, 26, of Enon, teacher.