25CV0500: American Express National Bank v. Jessica Broughton, Jessica L. Broughton, action for money.

25CV0501: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jennifer E. Mapes, Andrew E. Scholl, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

25CV0502: Mortgage Research Center LLC DBA Veterans United Home Loans, A Missouri Limited Liability Company v. Edward Batchelor, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Edward Batchelor, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Candice E. Torres, 39, of Springfield, administration and Anthony A. Bolanos Archibold, 38, of Springfield, electrician.

James C. Mabry, 51, of Springfield, assistant deli manager and Julia L. Johnson, 50, of Springfield, Teacher.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.