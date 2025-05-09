Marriage licenses:

William G. Sroufe, 68, of Springfield, retired - Home Depot and Cathy M. Fent, 72, of Springfield, retired.

Troas V. Johnson, 25, of Springfield, unemployed and Amy J. Stephenson, 36, of Springfield, unemployed.

Sarabeth G. Ingle, 24, of Springfield, teacher and Donald E. Lynn, 23, of Fairborn, aircraft mechanic.

Makenna N. Dubois, 25, of Springfield, medical assistant and Cole A. Peshek, 27, of Springfield, general contractor.

