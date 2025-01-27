Current cases:
25CV0071: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Heather N. Cleelan, County Treasurer for Clark County, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse of Heather N. Cleelan, foreclosure.
25CV0072: Kathleen Ann Day v. Barbara L. Lucas, action for money.
25CV0073: Discover Bank v. Tamara L. Schuler, breach of contract.
25CV0074: Buddy Joe Tyndall v. Jean C. Clermont, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
25CV0075: Peoples Bank v. Mario Medina, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
