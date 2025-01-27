Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
Jan 27, 2025
Current cases:

25CV0071: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Heather N. Cleelan, County Treasurer for Clark County, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse of Heather N. Cleelan, foreclosure.

25CV0072: Kathleen Ann Day v. Barbara L. Lucas, action for money.

25CV0073: Discover Bank v. Tamara L. Schuler, breach of contract.

25CV0074: Buddy Joe Tyndall v. Jean C. Clermont, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

25CV0075: Peoples Bank v. Mario Medina, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

