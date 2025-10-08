25CV0874: Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Crystal Green, breach of contract. 25CV0875: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Carol S. Casebier, William M. Casebier, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure. 25CV0876: U.S. Bank National Association v. Michael Biggs, Jr., Michael W. Biggs, Jr., Clark County Treasurer, Abbygail Catherine Haynes, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., As Nominee For Rocket Mortgage LLC, Quicken Loans LLC, Its Successors And Assigns, foreclosure. 25CV0877: American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Joshua Salser, other civil. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ryan A. Adams, 27, of Fairborn, nurse and Kaitlyn N. Spriggs, 26, of Fairborn, medication aid.

Brittany E. Happeny, 27, of Springfield, STNA and Christian T. Rucker, 33, of Springfield, warehouse worker.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.