Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
1 hour ago
Current cases:

26CV0058: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jordan K. Burge, Clark County Treasurer, Cody LC Nutt, Jimmie Nutt, Jimmie L. Nutt, Unknown Spouse of Jimmie Nutt, foreclosure.

26CV0059: General Electric Credit Union v. Jesse A. Tincher, breach of contract.

26CV0060: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Polyarpe Saint Armand, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

