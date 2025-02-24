25CV0149: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Alexander W. Warnock, Unknown spouse if any of Alexander W. Warnock, foreclosure.

25CV0150: Discover Bank v. David Thomas and David B. Thomas, breach of contract.

25CV0151: Robert Black v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company, breach of contract.

25CV0152: Mozie V. Raaij v. Breann Koons, medical malpractice.

25CV0153: Angela Zaragoza v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co., breach of contract.

25CV0154: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Victoria L. Sandford, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Amanda L. Schoepflin, 41, of Yellow Springs, contract manager, and Scott M. Marshall, 41, of Yellow Springs, operations manager.

Guadalupe Martinez Mendoza, 33, of New Carlisle, hospitality, and Maggie L. Darks, 32, of New Carlisle, education.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.