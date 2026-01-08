Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

26CV0022: Kadreona J. Beistline v. Director of Department of Job & Family Services, notice of appeal/civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Leon R. Herring, 79, of Springfield, retired and Deborah K. Peairs, 76, of Springfield, retired.

Christain I. Cobb, 25, of Springfield, sales representative and Destiny K. Jent, 24, of Springfield, team member.

Cole C. Allen, 22, of Springfield, accountant and Lyndsay R. Fielding, 20, of Springfield, optometry technician.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

