25CV0268: Velocity Investments LLC v. Shaun Mcgill, breach of contract.

25CV0269: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Jennifer E. Kanthak, Gary McBride, breach of contract.

25CV0270: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Frank Heams, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.