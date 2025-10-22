25CV0912: American Express National Bank v. Trey Parks, action for money. 25CV0913: Board of Health of the Clark County Combined Health District v. Marc W. Blair, action for money. 25CV0914: Amber N. Lannon v. Minute Men Select Inc., Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal. 25CV0915: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Delscamp Loft Condominium Association, Brandon R. Dwyer, Brandon Robert Dwyer, Joshua Morton, Joshua L. Morton, foreclosure. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kali B. Lanham, 30, of Springfield, unemployed and William J. D. McGraw, 27, of Springfield, contractor.

Jamaal D. Barker, 28, Springfield, lead fulfillment associate and Rutchela Cornet, 21, of Springfield, Amazon associate.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.