Current cases:
25CV0420: Matthew P. Crawford v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Jordan M. Schoepflin, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid c/o Joseph M. McCandlish, AAG Collections Enforcement Section Office of the Attorney General Dave Yost, personal injury.
25CV0421: Taylor C. Bowshier v. John Does 1 Through 5 Names Presently Unknown Addresses Presently Unknown, Progressive Specialty Insurance Company c/o CT Corporation System, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
25CV0422: CME Federal Credit Union v. Mark A. Hall, action for money.
25CV0423: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Robert E. Reagan, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.