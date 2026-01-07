26CV0013: U.S. Bank National Association v. Billy R. Quinton, breach of contract.

26CV0014: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Katie Stickney, action for money.

26CV0015: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Alicia Kolker, action for money.

26CV0016: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Robert Eshelman, action for money.

26CV0017: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. James Locke, action for money.

26CV0018: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Steven Norvell, action for money.

26CV0019: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. William T. Johnson Jr., action for money.

26CV0020: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. William N. Holloway, action for money.

26CV0021: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for Cabana Series V Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Heather Hickle, Heather A. Hickle, The City of Springfield, Unknown Spouse if any of, Heather Hickle, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Maddison L. Miller, 27, of New Carlisle, fraud investigator and Jacob E. Gambill, 26, of New Carlisle, fiber technician.

Tawnee J. Chadwell, 21, of Springfield, registered nurse and Aaron J. Rutherford, 20, of Springfield, auto tech.