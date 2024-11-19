24CV0879: US Bank Trust National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Heather Hickle, Heather A. Hickle, The City of Springfield, Ohio, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Heather Hickle a/k/a Heather A. Hickle, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Emile Jeudi, 36, of Springfield, Honda and Esther Archille, 42, of Springfield, Joans.

Gabriel I. Ward, 21, of New Carlisle, Ohio Air National Guard and Kamri M. Beard, 21, of Fairborn, student.

Bion C. Arnold, 23, of Cranberry Twp., PA, admissions assistant and Martha E. Sutter, 22, of Springfield, school teacher.

Stephen M. Foster Sr., 64, of Springfield, lead painter and Elizabeth B. Kimmel, 32, of Springfield, graphic designer.

Property transfers:

Joseph E. and Anne C. Rutherford to Joseph E. Rutherford, 2045 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mark Q. Atha to Matthew E. Atha, 1914 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Margaret E. Riggs Davis to Future Sights LLC, 1078 Mound St., Springfield; $50,000.

Kevin Denson and Wendy Chidester to Kevin 1204 Harrison St., Springfield; $0.

Russell D. Seybold to Ari Lennox Realty Group LLC, 652 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $44,000.

John and Kristina Pratt to Fifth Third Bank National Association, 1202 Burt St., Springfield; $40,000.

William Depriest to Mr. Deeds LLC, 1002 Wayne Ave., Springfield; $7,500.

Punjasahib Investment Company to Punjasahib Investment Company, 1606, 1610, 1616 E. Main St., Springfield; $0.

Charles E. Blankenship to Bill Mukiayi, 1432 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $70,100.

Kenneth W. and Pamela J. Campbell to Buyeres LLC, 137 Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $42,000.

Glen M. Lange to Joseph Musa and Pascal E. Lomandjo, 1319 Clay St., Springfield; $35,000.

Rose Mary Ludt to Carrol Morino, 509-511 Prairie Ave., Springfield; $0.

Tennia and Thomas E. Olinger Jr. to Jose S. Granados Gonzalez, 552, 556, 558 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $87,500.

Isatou Nimaga to Laura Bennison, 620 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $0.

First Baptist Church of Springfield Ohio to Rocking Horse Children’s Health Center, 612, 618 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $85,000.

Lorinda Buck to Ethel M. Swaney, 735 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Warrior Wash and Dry LLC to PCVR LLC, 1102-1104 Woodlawn Ave., Springfield; $122,000.

Alishia L. Wilson to Jean Louis Richardson, 521 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $130,000.

Violet A. DeLanglade to Violet A. DeLanglade, trustee, 1824 Crescent Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kevin Chaney and Justin Napier to NC Investment Group LLC, 1674-1676 Brentwood Drive, Springfield; $0.

Delores M. and Kenneth A. Snyder Sr. to Gregory M. and Amanda J. Snyder, 385 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $100,000.

Larry E. and Vicki A. Patrick to Brandon and Samantha Graveline, 524 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $195,000.

Jenna B. Coffey to Justin L. Dayfield, 672 Lake Road, New Carlisle; $340,000.

Northern Cardinal Properties LLC to Guiding Point Properties LLC, 1717 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

VB One LLC to VB Nine LLC, 505 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $160,000.

Michael J. and Regina A. Bliss to Scott L. and Beth A. Clay, 1100 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $305,000.

Michael L. Barnett and Scott E. Brown to Michael L. and Scott E. Brown, 727 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $0.

Bonnie Zimmerman to Todd Rider and Kari D. Radabaugh, 2060 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $139,000.

Harold L. and Rebecca A. Emory to Jeffrey D. Emory, 3754 Shrine Road, Springfield; $0.

Premier Properties Rentals LTD to David A. Duran Guzman, 2721 Ash Drive, Springfield; $240,000.

Danny A. Daniels to Teresa and Rodney Collier, 18 North St., Tremont City; $202,000.

Maureen Frederick to Dawn M. and Keith J. Sharick, 6560 North River Road, South Charleston; $315,000.

Sean R. and Robin K. Tehan to Robin K. Tehan, 3525 E. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

Jocelyn Perdue, trustee to Jocelyn Perdue, 10700 E. National Road, South Vienna; $0.

Shirley B. McGraw, trustee to Jocelyn Perdue, trustee, 350, 450 E. Main St., South Vienna; $0.

Shirley B. McGraw, trustee to Jocelyn Perdue, trustee, 1, 3, 15 W. Main St., South Vienna; $0.

McAdow Group LLC to Shyla Burke and Melissa A. Charland, 202 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $160,000.

Enon Shopping Center LLC to Josh and Maria Home LLC, 6821-6847 Dayton-Springfield Road, Enon; $300,000.