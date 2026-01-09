26CV0024: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Melissa Willardson, action for money.

26CV0025: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Sierra Annette Givens Boone, action for money.

26CV0026: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Nasirah K. Jones Watkins, action for money.

26CV0027: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Kelsey Coomer, action for money.

26CV0028: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Megan Dusko, Nikolas Svendsen, action for money.

26CV0029: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Zachary Raines, action for money.

26CV0030: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Madison Brown, Jarrod A. Zaldana, action for money.

26CV0031: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Ajah L. Rose, action for money.

26CV0032: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Leocadie Eve Asumani, action for money.

26CV0033: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Grant D. Hodson, action for money.

26CV0034: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Riley J. Wallace, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Ronald L. Perry, 59, of Springfield, manager and Julie A. Howard, 56, of Springfield, admin.

Tenaeja L. J. Hancock, 29, of Dayton, Amazon and Jonathan Sainvil, 21, of Springfield, Stanley Electric.

Gamary Francique, 43, of Springfield, deboning and Mireille Richard, 44, of Springfield, deboning.

Olivia Villegas Martinez, 32, of Springfield, receptionist and Rafael L. Zavala Boada, 29, of Columbus, forklift operator.

Brenda L. Adams, 50, of Springfield, disabled and Wyatt P. Scott, 57, of Enon, retired.