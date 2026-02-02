26CV0087: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Sabrina D. Young, breach of contract.

26CV0088: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Titus J. Perkins, breach of contract.

26CV0089: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Brenden J. Barger, breach of contract.

26CV0090: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Larry Lawson, Monica Lawson, breach of contract.

26CV0091: New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank v. Amy S. Board, Timothy S. Board, Mimi’s House Of Littles LLC, Nar Ohio, LLC, The Clark County, Ohio Treasurer, The House Holding Company LLC, The Ohio Department Of Job And Family Services, foreclosure.

26CV0092: Carlie R. Alvarez v. Clifford A. King, personal injury.

26CV0093: James Goble v. Mary Bishop, Richard Goble, Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC, Pamela Littlejohn, Treasurer Of Clark County Ohio, complaint in partition.

26CV0094: Service Steel - A Van Pelt Company v. Beach Manufacturing Co., breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Woodly Morency, 28, of Springfield, self employed and Damica L. Truss, 43, of Springfield, salon owner.